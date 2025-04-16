Fantasy Baseball
Francisco Alvarez Injury: Exits rehab game after HBP on hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Alvarez was removed from Tuesday's rehab game with Double-A Binghamton after being hit on his surgically repaired left hand by a pitch, Ezra Lombardi of New York Mets on SI reports.

After homering in his second plate appearance Tuesday, Alvarez was struck by an Eiberson Castellano offering in the top of the sixth inning. Alvarez initially remained in the game but was replaced at catcher in the bottom of the seventh. It's encouraging that Alvarez initially stayed in the game, but he will be examined and the Mets should have an update on his condition Wednesday. As long as he checks out fine, Alvarez could be ready to make his season debut soon.

