Francisco Alvarez News: Faring well at Triple-A level

Alvarez is slashing .256/.326/.590 with four home runs and a 3:13 BB:K in 11 games for Triple-A Syracuse since he was demoted June 22.

Though Alvarez's poor pitch framing played a factor in his demotion, the Mets sent him down to the minors largely due to the middling production he had provided at the plate after he made his return from the injured list in late April upon completing his recovery from hand surgery. Over his 138 plate appearances with the Mets, Alvarez slashed .236/.319/.333 with a 27.5 percent strikeout rate, prompting New York to turn over primary catching duties to Luis Torrens. The Mets still view the 23-year-old Alvarez as their long-term solution behind the plate, and the improved power output he's shown thus far with Syracuse could put him in the mix for a call-up shortly after the All-Star break.