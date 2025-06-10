Francisco Alvarez News: Moves to paternity list

The Mets placed Alvarez on the paternity list Tuesday.

The 23-year-old will be away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his growing family. Alvarez should be back with the Mets by Friday's series opener versus the Rays. In the meantime, Luis Torrens should serve as New York's primary backstop, while Hayden Senger was promoted Tuesday to fill the backup job.