Frankie Montas Injury: Could debut next week

Montas (lat) is set to make a rehab start Friday with Triple-A Syracuse and could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list next week to make his Mets debut, Will Sammon of the Athletic reports.

The right-hander built up to 76 pitches in his last start for Syracuse on Sunday, so if he looks good Friday, it could be enough to convince the team he's ready for his 2025 debut. Montas signed a one year, $17 million contract with the Mets this offseason that included a player option for 2026 after producing a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 148:66 K:BB over 150.2 innings last season between the Reds and Brewers. The Mets could have Montas enter the rotation as a direct replacement for Kodai Senga, who is headed to the injured list after straining his hamstring in his latest start Thursday against the Nationals.