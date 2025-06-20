Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Frankie Montas headshot

Frankie Montas Injury: Expected to make start next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

The Mets are planning on having Montas make a start Tuesday against Atlanta, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Montas struggled at the end of his rehab assignment, allowing 13 runs in 6.2 innings over his final two starts. His difficulties prompted New York to consider deploying him out of the bullpen, but they'll stick with the original plan to slot him into the No. 5 spot in the rotation. Still, Montas shouldn't have a long leash if his struggles persist.

Frankie Montas
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now