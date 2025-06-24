Frankie Montas News: Activated for 2025 MLB debut

The Mets reinstated Montas (lat) from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

The right-hander has been sidelined by a right lat strain since the start of spring training, but he's ready to make his debut for the Mets after inking a one-year, $17 million contract in December. Montas wasn't particularly effective during his six-start rehab assignment with a 12.05 ERA and 12:10 K:BB across 18.2 innings, but he at least built up close to a full workload with 80 pitches over five frames in his final rehab outing.