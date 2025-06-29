Frankie Montas News: Crushed by Pirates

Montas (0-1) yielded six runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Pittsburgh.

Montas stumbled out of the gate Sunday, coughing up five runs in the first inning, all with two outs. He gave up back-to-back homers to Oneil Cruz and Tommy Pham during that frame. Montas allowed another run in the second before ending his outing with two scoreless frames. On the bright side, he racked up 17 whiffs on 86 total pitches, including six with his splitter and five with his fastball, which averaged 95 mph. Montas is lined up for a home matchup against his former team, the Yankees, next weekend.