Frankie Montas News: Nabs first victory as Met

Montas (1-1) earned the win over the Yankees on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

It was hardly a virtuoso performance by the right-hander, but he hung around long enough to pick up his first victory as a member of the Mets. Montas gave up two homers for the second straight start and notched just two punchouts, but he did manage to record his longest outing in three tries since coming off the injured list and making his season debut June 24. Across those three starts, Montas has surrendered 10 earned runs over 14.2 frames, so he remains a shaky option in fantasy. His next start is scheduled to be on the road in Kansas City.