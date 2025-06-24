Frankie Montas News: Sharp in season debut

Montas took a no-decision Tuesday against Atlanta, giving up no runs on three hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out five.

It was encouraging to see Montas look sharp in his season debut, given that he struggled to a 12.05 ERA over his six minor-league rehab starts while recovering from a lat strain. The veteran right-hander wasn't the most efficient, as he threw only 46 of his 80 pitches for strikes, but he held a formidable Atlanta lineup to just three singles. Montas will look to further build up his pitch count in his next outing, which lines up for this weekend against a Pirates team that has an MLB-worst .645 OPS since April 26.