Frankie Montas News: Wins again Saturday

Montas (2-1) allowed a run on four hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five-plus innings to earn the win Saturday over the Royals.

After allowing a total of 10 runs over his last two starts, Montas was much better in this contest. He had allowed just two hits over five innings but gave up back-to-back doubles before he was pulled in the top of the sixth. Reed Garrett preserved the Mets' lead, and Montas ended up with his second win in a row. Montas has pitched to a 5.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 19.2 innings across four starts since he returned from a right lat strain. Montas is expected to remain in the rotation after the All-Star break as the Mets await the returns of Paul Blackburn (shoulder) and Tylor Megill (elbow).