Fraser Ellard News: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 4, 2025

The White Sox reinstated Ellard (lat) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

Ellard held his opponents scoreless in each of his final five rehab appearances with Charlotte, but the White Sox will need to see more before returning the lefty to the major-league roster. He made seven appearances out of the Chicago bullpen before going down with the lat injury, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 6.2 innings.

Fraser Ellard
Chicago White Sox
