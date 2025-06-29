Freddie Freeman News: Getting afternoon off

Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Since receiving his last day off June 20, Freeman had gone just 2-for-25 with eight strikeouts over his ensuing six starts, but he got back on track during Saturday's 9-5 loss, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and slugging his first home run since May 11. After the big performance, Freeman will be given a breather for Sunday's series finale, affording Enrique Hernandez the chance to make a start at first base.