Freddie Freeman News: Getting afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Since receiving his last day off June 20, Freeman had gone just 2-for-25 with eight strikeouts over his ensuing six starts, but he got back on track during Saturday's 9-5 loss, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances and slugging his first home run since May 11. After the big performance, Freeman will be given a breather for Sunday's series finale, affording Enrique Hernandez the chance to make a start at first base.

