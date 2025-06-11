Freddie Freeman News: In lineup despite quad issue

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Freeman is in Wednesday's lineup in San Diego in spite of a quad injury suffered Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The injury likely means Freeman will be running at less than 100 percent, but "he's managing it," per Roberts. Freeman has played in every game since April 11 for the Dodgers, starting all but two contests over that span. Unless the injury gets worse, it sounds like Freeman will continue trying to play through it.