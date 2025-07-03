Freddie Freeman News: Knocks in three in win

Freeman went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and one run scored in Thursday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Freeman opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and plated the Dodgers' next two runs with another two-bagger in the third. This was Freeman's third multi-hit effort over his last four games. The first baseman is at a .312/.382/.507 slash line with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 45 runs scored and no stolen bases over 75 games this season. He's also collected 23 doubles, which has him tied for third in the majors through Thursday's action.