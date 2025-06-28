Freddie Freeman News: Perfect at plate in loss

Freeman went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Royals.

Freeman reached base in all five plate appearances, highlighted by a 421-foot home run that got the Dodgers on the board in the seventh inning. It was a much-needed breakout for the 35-year-old, who hadn't gone deep since May 11 and entered Saturday in a 2-for-28 slump over his previous seven contests. For the season, he's slashing .312/.386/.509 with 10 homers, 43 RBI and 44 runs scored across 306 plate appearances.