Freddy Fermin News: Playing time on upswing

Fermin will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Fermin will pick up his fourth start in five games and could hold down a semi-regular spot in the lineup while the Royals have been using Salvador Perez more frequently at first base and designated hitter of late. During the past month, Fermin hit .273 over a stretch of 15 games, but he provided limited counting statistics (one home run, no stolen bases, four runs, two RBI).