Freddy Fermin News: Sitting for third time in four games

Fermin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Fermin's playing time had been trending up toward the end of last week, but he'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third time in four games. Due to the Royals' willingness to keep top backstop Salvador Perez fresh by occasionally using him at designated hitter and first base, Fermin should start more frequently than most No. 2 catchers, though probably not enough to make him a usable option in the majority of fantasy leagues.