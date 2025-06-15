Freddy Tarnok News: Notches first save

Tarnok pitched a scoreless inning and earned a save over Washington on Sunday.

Tarnok was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday and earned a save in his Marlins debut. It was his first MLB appearance since 2023. Tarnok hit Jose Tena but finished off the 3-1 win by forcing Alex Call to ground into a double play. Calvin Faucher pitched Friday and Saturday, and was not used during Sunday's win.