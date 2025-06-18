Menu
Freddy Tarnok News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 11:30am

The Marlins optioned Tarnok to Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Tarnok made a nice impression during his brief time in the majors, picking up a save in his first appearance and a win in his other outing and not allowing a baserunner in either outing. He should receive another opportunity with the Marlins eventually, but for now he's clearing out to make room on the roster for Wednesday's starting pitcher, Adam Mazur, who was recalled from Triple-A. Tarnok could settle back into a starting role as he returns to Jacksonville.

Miami Marlins
