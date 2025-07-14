Gabe Craig News: Fifth-round selection

The Phillies have selected Craig with the 161st overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Craig turned 24 earlier this month and is one of the older real prospects in this draft. His mid-80s slider is at least a plus pitch and has huge sweep. Craig is 6-foot-5, 209 pounds and sits in the low-to-mid 90s. He will likely be fast-tracked as a reliever and has ninth-inning upside.