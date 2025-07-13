Gabe Speier News: Takes fourth blown save

Speier was charged with a blown save in Sunday's 8-4 win over Detroit, allowing one run on one hit and no walks with no strikeouts in the seventh inning.

Speier was taken deep by All-Star Riley Greene, and he was saddled with his fourth blown save of the year. Speier had gone four consecutive outings without surrendering an earned run prior to Sunday's hiccup, and he should remain an integral part of Seattle's bullpen as its lone active left-hander. Through his first 36.2 frames, Speier owns a strong 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 51:9 K:BB with 10 holds.