Gabriel Arias Injury: Fields grounders Friday

Arias (ankle) fielded groundballs prior to Friday's game, MLB.com reports.

Arias is dealing with what an MRI revealed to be a "moderate" sprain, according to Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt. The manager noted that the infielder, who had taken over as the primary shortstop, appears to have avoided a major injury. Since Arias landed on the 10-day injured list, the Guardians have used a combination of Brayan Rocchio and Daniel Schneemann at shortstop.