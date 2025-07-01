Gabriel Arias Injury: Lands on IL with sprained ankle

The Guardians placed Arias on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left ankle sprain.

Arias had to be carted off the field after suffering the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. While he managed to avoid any fractures, Arias has a sprain that will keep him on the sideline awhile. Brayan Rocchio has taken Arias' spot on the roster and could see starts at shortstop along with Daniel Schneemann while Arias is out.