Gabriel Arias News: Delivers run in win

Arias went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Athletics.

Arias drove in the only run the Guardians would need with a second-inning single and then scored on a Nolan Jones double. Arias' offensive contributions have been few since early May, when he took over at shortstop after Brayan Rocchio was sent down to Triple-A Columbus. Arias sports a .177/.250/.274 line with one home run and 11 RBI over the last 36 games. In the same number of games in the minors, Rocchio has performed adequately for the Clippers, posting an .852 OPS with 17 extra-base hits, 24 RBI and 24 runs. Guardians' shortstops rank last in average (.181), on-base percentage (.249) and slugging (.251).