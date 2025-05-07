Fantasy Baseball
Gabriel Arias headshot

Gabriel Arias News: Four hits in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Arias went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

Getting the start at second base and batting fifth, Arias delivered his third multi-hit performance in the last four games, and the first four-hit effort of his career. The recent surge has boosted the 25-year-old infielder's slash line to .287/.339/.452 on the season with four homers, two steals, 16 RBI and 19 runs in 35 contests.

