Gabriel Arias News: Homers in win

Arias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Giants.

Arias had gone 0-for-8 with a walk and five strikeouts over his previous three games. He was given Sunday off ahead of a team off day Monday before returning to the lineup for Tuesday's game. The shortstop has handled a majority of the workload at that position, but he's yet to really separate himself in a playing-time battle that also includes Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann in the middle infield. Arias is at a .239/.301/.376 slash line with five homers, 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, 16 doubles and three stolen bases over 67 contests this season. His 29.6 percent strikeout rate, while a bit better than in previous years, continues to hold him back from being a consistent contributor.