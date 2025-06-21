Gabriel Arias News: Strikeout rate spiking

Arias went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Athletics.

Arias recorded a sixth multi-strikeout effort over the last seven games played (14 Ks in 22 at-bats). He's always had a penchant for the swing-and-miss -- his 31.2 strikeout percentage in 2025 is the third consecutive season over 30 percent -- but the versatile infielder has taken it new extremes in June. Arias is batting .185 (10-for-54) with 25 strikeouts (43.1 percent) through 16 contests this month.