Gabriel Moreno Injury: Lands on IL with bruised hand

The Diamondbacks placed Moreno on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right hand contusion.

Moreno was first injured back on June 6 when a wild pitch struck his hand. He has been in and out of the lineup since then and unable to get over the hump with the injury, so the Diamondbacks have elected to give him some extended down time. He'll be eligible for activation June 27 and should be ready to go at that time. Jose Herrera will be Arizona's primary catcher while Moreno is out and Aramis Garcia has been called up to serve as Herrera's backup.