Gabriel Moreno Injury: Starts running, receiving pitches

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Sunday that Moreno (finger) has resumed running on the bases and working on receiving, MLB.com reports.

Lovullo noted that Moreno hasn't yet been cleared to use his dominant hand after suffering a hairline fracture to his pointer finger back on June 6, so until the catcher is cleared to start throwing and hitting, his return from the 10-day injured list shouldn't be viewed as imminent. Moreno appears likely to remain out until around late July, leaving Jose Herrera and James McCann to handle catching duties for Arizona over the next few weeks.