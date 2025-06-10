Menu
Gabriel Moreno headshot

Gabriel Moreno News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Moreno (hand) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday against the Mariners.

Moreno sat out the previous three games after being struck in the right hand by a wild pitch Friday, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday. The 25-year-old has been on a tear at the plate in his past 15 games, as he has a .358/.393/.660 slash line with five doubles, a triple, three homers, eight RBI and 11 runs during that span.

Gabriel Moreno
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
