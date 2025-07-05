Garrett Cleavinger News: Takes fourth loss

Cleavinger (0-4) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk without recording an out in the ninth inning to take the loss Saturday against the Twins.

Cleavinger posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 10 innings in June and began July with two scoreless outings. He didn't have his best stuff Saturday, however, as he allowed a walk and two singles -- the latter of which was a bunt -- to allow a walk-off win for the Twins.