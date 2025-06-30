Garrett Crochet News: Earns eighth win
Crochet (8-4) earned the win after throwing six innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine, during Monday's 13-6 win over the Reds.
From a run prevention standpoint, Crochet had one of his worst outings of the season, tying a season high with five runs allowed. However, he was given a 7-0 lead before he threw his first pitch, so it proved not to matter. Even if some runs got on the board, the 26-year-old continued to befuddle batters as he struck out nine Reds to make it seven starts in a row with seven or more strikeouts. The left-hander continues to be one of the best in the game retiring batters via strikeout as he's leading all of MLB with 144 on the season.
