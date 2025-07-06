Garrett Crochet News: Grabs ninth win

Crochet (9-4) earned the win Sunday over the Nationals, allowing two runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

Crochet has won back-to-back starts despite allowing seven runs on 17 hits over 11 innings in that span. Still, the left-hander sports a 2.39 ERA with a 1.09 WHIP and an MLB-leading 151 strikeouts through 19 starts (120.1 innings) this season. Crochet figures to make one more start before the All-Star break -- he's tentatively lined up to face the Rays at home next week.