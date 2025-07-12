Garrett Crochet News: Spins complete-game shutout

Crochet (10-4) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Saturday, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters without issuing any walks over nine scoreless innings.

Crochet fired a masterpiece, allowing just three baserunners -- all on singles. The last of Tampa Bay's knocks came in the sixth frame, and Crochet retired the final 11 batters he faced en route to his 10th victory of the campaign. The southpaw racked up 14 whiffs and nine punchouts to punctuate the brilliant performance, and he became the seventh MLB hurler to notch double-digit victories this season. Crochet's first campaign in Boston has been a rousing success so far -- he enters the All-Star break as a viable AL Cy Young Award candidate, posting a 2.23 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 160:34 K:BB over 20 starts spanning 129.1 innings.