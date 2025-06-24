Menu
Garrett Crochet News: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Crochet allowed three hits and three walks while striking out 10 over seven innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Angels.

Crochet was excellent, but the Boston offense supplied just one run of support while he was in the game. He's allowed one run or fewer in seven of his last 10 starts and in 10 of 17 starts overall. This was also his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the year. Crochet has a 2.06 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 135:31 K:BB across 109.1 innings. His next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Reds.

