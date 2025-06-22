Garrett Hampson News: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Reds designated Hampson for assignment Sunday.

Hampson doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so the Reds needed to move him off the 40-man roster in order to recall outfielder Rece Hinds from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. If he clears waivers, Hampson will have the option of remaining in the Reds organization and reporting to Louisville or electing free agency. Though Hampson brings speed and defensive versatility to the table, he may struggle to find another opportunity at the big-league level right away after slashing .167/.310/.188 in 60 plate appearances in the majors with Arizona and Cincinnati this season.