Garrett Hampson News: Starts in left field

Hampson started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 11-2 loss to the Guardians.

With left-hander Logan Allen on the bump for Cleveland, manager Terry Francona replaced his lefty-batting outfielders, including Hampson in left field for Will Benson. The news that Austin Hays (foot) has stalled in his recovery opens the door for continued outfield opportunities for Hampson against southpaws. Francona typically sits Benson and Jake Fraley when the Reds face southpaws.