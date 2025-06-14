Menu
Garrett McDaniels headshot

Garrett McDaniels News: Returned to Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

McDaniels cleared waivers Saturday and was returned to the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

McDaniels turned in a 5.91 ERA and 1.97 WHIP across 10.2 innings before a biceps injury sent him to the IL in May. He was DFA'd by the Angels upon being activated Monday and will now return to the organization he began his professional career with. He will most likely report to Triple-A Oklahoma City and serve as bullpen depth.

Garrett McDaniels
Los Angeles Dodgers
