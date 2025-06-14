Garrett Mitchell Injury: Beginning assignment in rookie ball

Mitchell (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Pat Murphy previously said the Brewers are hoping to get Mitchell playing rehab games at Triple-A Nashville by June 20, but the team will first ease him into game action by having him play in some rookie-level games. Assuming he doesn't encounter any setbacks, the speedy outfielder could be back in Milwaukee by the end of the month.