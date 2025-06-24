Garrett Mitchell Injury: Could need another shoulder surgery
Mitchell (oblique) could require another surgery on his left shoulder after the initial diagnosis was that he dislodged some of the anchors from his previous surgery during a rehab game with Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Mitchell will receive a second opinion before a decision on surgery is made. If he does go under the knife again, he would require 8-to-10 weeks to recover, so it wouldn't necessarily be a season-ending operation. Mitchell -- who missed most of the 2023 season following labrum surgery -- initially went on the 10-day injured list back in late April with a left oblique strain.
