Garrett Mitchell Injury: Injures shoulder at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Mitchell (oblique) suffered a left shoulder injury during a rehab game at Triple-A Nashville on Friday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell suffered the injury while diving back toward a base. He has dealt with left shoulder problems before, as he missed nearly all of the 2023 campaign with a torn labrum. Early imaging on his shoulder was inconclusive, so the Brewers will pull him off his assignment and run more tests on him.

