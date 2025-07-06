Menu
Garrett Mitchell Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 6, 2025

The Brewers transferred Mitchell (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction is merely procedural with Mitchell on track to miss the rest of the season after he underwent left shoulder surgery Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Milwaukee reinstated Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his 2025 debut Sunday against the Marlins.

