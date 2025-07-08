Gary Sanchez Injury: Expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Sanchez (knee) is likely to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sanchez was diagnosed with a moderate PCL sprain in his right knee over the weekend and will be shelved for at least a couple months. The Orioles are also without Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back), leaving them with Jacob Stallings and Alex Jackson at catcher.