Gary Sanchez Injury: Expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Sanchez (knee) is likely to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Sanchez was diagnosed with a moderate PCL sprain in his right knee over the weekend and will be shelved for at least a couple months. The Orioles are also without Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back), leaving them with Jacob Stallings and Alex Jackson at catcher.
