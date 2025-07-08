Menu
Gary Sanchez headshot

Gary Sanchez Injury: Expected to miss 8-to-10 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 8, 2025

Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Monday that Sanchez (knee) is likely to be sidelined 8-to-10 weeks, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Sanchez was diagnosed with a moderate PCL sprain in his right knee over the weekend and will be shelved for at least a couple months. The Orioles are also without Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back), leaving them with Jacob Stallings and Alex Jackson at catcher.

Gary Sanchez
Baltimore Orioles
