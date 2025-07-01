Gary Sanchez Injury: Getting X-rays on finger

Sanchez will receive X-rays on his finger after getting hit on his finger by a ball, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

A foul tip connected with Sanchez's finger in the eighth inning, which caused him to leave the game early for a pinch hitter in the ninth. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game that there's minimal concern surrounding Sanchez's finger, so the X-rays are most likely a precautionary measure. If the 32-year-old backstop isn't able to play Wednesday, Jacob Stallings would fill in behind the plate.