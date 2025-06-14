Gary Sanchez News: Activated off IL
The Orioles reinstated Sanchez (wrist) off the injured list Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Sanchez had been on the IL since late April due to a wrist injury. He underwent a minor-league rehab stint in early June and batted .364 (8-for-22) with three home runs, eight RBI and six runs with Triple-A Norfolk. Sanchez is now set to retake backup catcher duties for Baltimore behind Adley Rutschman. Fellow backstop Maverick Handley was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move. Sanchez is starting at DH and batting seventh Saturday in his return, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now