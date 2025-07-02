Gary Sanchez News: Back in lineup at designated hitter
Sanchez (finger) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.
Sanchez exited Tuesday's 10-2 loss and underwent X-rays after a foul tip struck one of his fingers. The tests came back negative, and Sanchez is feeling well enough to handle a non-defensive role in Wednesday's series finale. Jacob Stallings will draw the start at catcher for Baltimore.
