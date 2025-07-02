Menu
Gary Sanchez News: Back in lineup at designated hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 2, 2025 at 3:38pm

Sanchez (finger) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.

Sanchez exited Tuesday's 10-2 loss and underwent X-rays after a foul tip struck one of his fingers. The tests came back negative, and Sanchez is feeling well enough to handle a non-defensive role in Wednesday's series finale. Jacob Stallings will draw the start at catcher for Baltimore.

Baltimore Orioles
