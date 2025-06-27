Gary Sanchez News: Drives in four runs in blowout win

Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two additional RBI and three runs scored during Friday's 22-8 win over the Rays.

Sanchez contributed to seven of the Orioles' 22 runs in Friday's blowout, including a two-run home run off Eric Orze in the fifth inning to give Baltimore a one-run lead. Sanchez tied a season high with four RBI and has recorded at least one hit in eight of 10 games since returning from the injured list in mid-June. He'll continue to serve as the Orioles' primary backstop until Adley Rutschman (oblique) returns from the IL, which isn't expected to happen until after the All-Star break.