Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a two-run single in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Sanchez got the Orioles on the board early with a two-run single in the first inning. He has started in four games since returning from a wrist injury June 14, and over that span he has gone 6-for-14 (.429) with five runs scored, two home runs and seven RBI.