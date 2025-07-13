Gavin Fien News: Heading to Texas

The Rangers have selected Fien with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

It's all about power with Fien, who has a strong combination of hitting and power potential with a plus arm. A physical 6-foot-3, 200 pound prep third baseman from California, Fien hits from the right side and possesses plus raw power. He's not overly athletic and should only get bigger and slower into his mid-20s, but the Rangers announced Fien as a shortstop. It's more likely he slides to third base down the road. Fien could develop into a middle-of-the-order run producer in four or five years.