Gavin Sheets News: Homers in three-hit effort

Sheets went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Sheets has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-18 (.389) in that span. The homer was his first since May 28 versus the Marlins. The 29-year-old is up to 12 long balls on the season, which is already the second-highest mark in his five-year career. He's added a .261/.318/.477 slash line with 40 RBI, 25 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and one stolen base across 66 games.