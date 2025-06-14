Gavin Sheets News: Homers in three-hit effort
Sheets went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Sheets has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-18 (.389) in that span. The homer was his first since May 28 versus the Marlins. The 29-year-old is up to 12 long balls on the season, which is already the second-highest mark in his five-year career. He's added a .261/.318/.477 slash line with 40 RBI, 25 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and one stolen base across 66 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now